Celtics Odds, Edges: Finding Betting Angles Vs. Suns With All These Injuries

Oddsmakers had to adjust for a last-minute availability change from the Celtics, with Josh Richardson entering NBA healthy and safety protocols and being ruled out of Boston’s game against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

Unsurprisingly, they now enter the matchup +4 (-110) against the spread. The Celtics’ moneyline odds to win are +155 as the underdogs finally have reached the last stop of this five-game road trip.

That seems clear-cut enough, especially with Jaylen Brown also out, making it so the Suns avoid two of their core defensive-minded players. But keep in mind Phoenix are without Devin Booker, Frank Kaminsky and Abdel Nader.

Oh, and DeAndre Ayton is questionable with illness, piling on to the rough stretch he’s seen of late.

Looking at data from Sportradar and betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbooks, here are some player props to consider:

Robert Williams OVER 7.5 rebounds (+110)

The young big man hit the over on his last rebounding prop last game against the LA Clippers, despite not having a great performance. He usually does well on the glass against the Suns, though, averaging 5.7 rebounds in three meetings. With way more usage this year, and the Suns potentially without Ayton, ideally Williams has another big night on the boards.

Chris Paul UNDER 9.5 assists (-110)

You don’t necessarily need advanced analytics to look at the Suns injury report and wonder who Chris Paul is going to pass to tonight. He’s averaging 10.1 assists per game, but without leading scorer Devin Booker and with Ayton’s availability to be determined, he’s poised to take on a majority of their shooting responsibilities.