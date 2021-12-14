Cleveland Browns Place 8 players On Team's COVID-19 List by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns announced that eight players had been placed on their COVID-19 reserve list.

We've placed 8 players on reserve/COVID-19 lists — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 14, 2021

Three notable players placed on the list were wide receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end Austin Hooper, and starting right guard Wyatt Teller. If the players are vaccinated, they will have until Sunday to produce two negative COVID tests 24 hours apart to return to the team. If unvaccinated, they will be required to stay away from the team for ten days. It’s a slightly shortened week for Cleveland as they play the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. Despite the team’s outbreak, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero has reported that Saturday’s game will remain as scheduled.

The loss of Landry and Hooper would be a significant hit to Cleveland’s receiving corps in a game they must win to keep pace with four other 7-6 teams in the AFC. They have combined for 71 receptions for 688 yards and six touchdowns. Teller also spells a big loss for the offensive line as he has not missed a snap all season. The updates on their availability will be something to monitor in the coming days.

Las Vegas Raiders Vs. Cleveland Browns Odds

The Cleveland Browns are currently 3.5-point favorites against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, with the total set at 40.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.