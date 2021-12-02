Cowboys vs. Saints Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview For Week 13 On FanDuel Sportsbook by SportsGrid 5 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Two struggling NFC foes will battle it out under the lights of Thursday Night Football as the Dallas Cowboys will travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints. Let’s look at the bets we believe you should consider backing in Thursday’s action.

The Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints enter this matchup a combined 1-7 in their past four games as two teams who are desperate for a win to keep pace in the NFC playoff picture. The Saints have chosen to move to Taysom Hill as the starting quarterback instead of Trevor Siemian, which undoubtedly changes this offense completely. It will be much more run-heavy which may lead to longer, slower-moving drives, which will benefit the Saints if they are looking to keep the ball out of Dak Prescott’s hands. A dominant run defense for New Orleans may be able to slow down Dallas’s dynamic rushing duo of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, which may spell a low-scoring affair between these two. With four unders in their past five outings, the Cowboys also won’t mind playing a bit of a slugfest as well. Take the under in this one.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that running back Ezekiel Elliott will see a “serious load” on Thursday night against New Orleans, something that may not bode well for backup running back Tony Pollard. The Saints also boast the best rush defense in the NFL at 3.4 rushing yards per attempt allowed, a wide margin from the four second-place defenses at 3.9. “Coach-speak” is a great way to find value on player props to see how they want to deploy their offense, and getting a quote from Jerry Jones is the next best thing. Backing Elliott doesn’t feel like the most comfortable play against the dominant rushing defense, but fading Pollard in a tough spot with what seems to be less volume makes more sense.

The skid of three losses in the past four weeks for the Dallas Cowboys can certainly allude to a run defense that has struggled over the previous few weeks. In five games to open the year, the Cowboys had allowed just one team to rush for over 100 yards. Since Week 6, every single team they have faced has rushed for over 100 yards. They will face what will often be a dual-option system with dynamic quarterback Taysom Hill getting the start, and it’s likely head coach Sean Payton will pull out all the stops in this one. Payton will want to target the struggling run defense for Dallas, and no Alvin Kamara may spell a few extra rushes for Hill, especially near the goal line. Back the signal-caller to go over his rushing yards prop and find the end zone in this one.

