Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

The Sportsgrid NBA Betting Model is cautiously leaning toward the Knicks Tuesday night. According to the model, New York has a 77.52 percent chance of winning, a fair moneyline of -345, and an expected margin of victory of 8.9 points. Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the Knicks are -300 on the moneyline and -7 on the spread.

New York has been on a down streak as well, losing five of its past six games. The Knicks are coming off a loss to the Celtics, despite Kemba Walker scoring a game-high 29 points. Meanwhile, Detroit won its last game 100-90 over the Heat, ending a dreadful 14 game losing skid. In the win, Saddiq Bey led the way for the Pistons, putting up a game-high 26 points. Detroit is dead last in the Eastern Conference, while the Knicks sit in 12th.

Julius Randle leads New York in scoring, averaging 19.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. The Pistons leading scorer Jerami Grant is out after surgery to repair a torn UCL in his left thumb. He’ll be on the shelf for at least six weeks. With Grant sidelined, the 2021 first overall pick Cade Cunningham leads the team, with 15.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and five assists per game. Also, in the four games without Grant, Bey has averaged 20.25 points.

Detroit isn’t the worst scoring team in the NBA. They’re the second-worst, averaging a dismal 100.4 per game. The Knicks’ 105.9 points per game have them in 23rd. Defensively, New York is a more respectable 16th, limiting opponents to 107.4 per game. The Pistons are still pretty bad in their end of the court, allowing 109.4 points per game, putting them 21st. At minus nine, the Pistons also have the second-worst point differential.

I think it’s safe to say that neither of these teams is a favorite to win the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy. Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the total is set at 208, but the model predicts this game will reach 217.2.

The Pistons could be the worst team in the league, but the model thinks the Knicks’ odds are worth the risk. However, the model loves the over in this game, giving it the highest rating of five stars.

All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000