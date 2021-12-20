Jayson Tatum and Romeo Langford Active vs. 76ers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

An ankle injury isn’t slowing Jayson Tatum down. After officially being listed as questionable leading up to the Boston Celtics game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tatum was confirmed as an active participant in Monday night’s contest. Josue Pavon also tweeted that Romeo Langford, who is dealing with a neck injury, is also available.

Tatum has been one of the best Celtics this season. The fifth-year forward leads the team in scoring and rebounding, with 26.2 points and 8.6 boards per game, while also chipping in with 3.6 assists. That has resulted in the best Value Over Replacement Player on the team, as calculated by Basketball-Reference.

Langford has been a more modest contributor for the Celtics, averaging 4.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in 23 games this season, starting just one of those contests.

The Celtics have dropped four of their past six games, going 2-3-1 against the spread. They enter tonight’s contest against the 76ers as -5.5 chalk, as per the betting line at FanDuel Sportsbook.