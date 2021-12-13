NBA Betting Guide for Monday, December 13: Target This Under On Monday Night by SportsGrid 7 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

This weekend we’ve had one bad beat after another in the Association as the Magic failed to cover the spread by just one field goal. Somehow, they managed to score just 11 points in the third quarter. I’m not sure I recall a team struggle that much to put the ball inside the cup. Hopefully, this new week will bring about a bit more success.

It’s been a while since I played a total, so maybe this will get us back in the win column. Let’s head to Los Angeles, where the Clippers will welcome the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns and Clippers rank in the top four of the league in terms of defensive efficiency. Phoenix is second in allowing 101.2 points per 100 possessions, while the Clippers are fourth with 102.3 points per 100 possessions. That’s a big reason why both squads profile as an under team. Phoenix is 15-10 to the under this season, and Los Angeles is 15-12.

The key to this handicap is based on the injury report with Clippers star Paul George listed as doubtful for the game due to an elbow injury.

The total opened at 213, and sharp bettors wasted little time betting it down to 211.5. Moreover, plenty of trends would support a play on the under. In eight of their past 11 meetings at the Staples Center, the total has gone under. The total has also gone under in Phoenix’s previous five games with at least two days rest. Lastly, the Suns have gone under in their past six games overall.

With Devin Booker out, the Suns know that they’ll have to do the job on the defensive end. They’ve been up to the task, particularly against teams that have a home winning percentage greater than .600 on their home court.

As for the Clippers, they’ve done well defending on the perimeter. They’re currently ranked eighth in allowing 11.9 three-point field goals per game. However, that number’s down to nine over their past three games. I suspect we’ll continue to see that type of effort defensively in this divisional matchup. As a result, I think the under offers tremendous value in this game.

Even with the total sitting at 211.5, I recommend buying a point and playing the under at 212.5 (-126).

Pick: Under 212.5 (-126)

