Patriots Fantasy Advice: Who To Start, Who To Sit For Matchup With Colts

For many, this week represents the start of the fantasy football playoffs. And the arrival of Saturday games — one of which being Patriots-Colts — makes it difficult for managers to plan things out.

So, is the matchup between New England and Indianapolis one you should look to exploit?

Ahead of the Week 15 contest, we came up with three Patriots players you should start in your fantasy football lineups, and three you should sit.

Let’s get into it:

START

Mac Jones, QB

Yes, we believe you should start a quarterback who only threw the ball three times in his last game. Indy’s run defense is quite good, but its pass defense is mediocre, largely thanks to weak safety play. Jones might have to throw more than usual in this game and should have a relatively easy time moving the ball. With multiple quarterbacks potentially out this weekend due to injuries or COVID-19, Jones makes for a fine streaming option.

Hunter Henry, TE

Speaking of poor safety play, Henry stands to benefit the most among Patriots pass-catchers. The tight end hasn’t found the end zone in his last three games, but he still has seven scores on the season and is Jones’ most trusted target in the red zone. Henry could have a big game Saturday.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB

Damien Harris won’t play due to a hamstring injury, leaving Stevenson to handle lead-back duties. And the rookie should be just fine, considering how well he’s played over the last month. Stevenson is a bruising, explosive back, and should get an opportunity to score a touchdown if the Patriots get near the goal line.

SIT

Patriots receivers

Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor all are good players and capable of strong fantasy games. But they also are inconsistent from a fantasy standpoint, making it difficult to trust them on a weekly basis. Bourne probably is the safest choice, but we’d advise against starting all three.

Patriots defense

It wouldn’t surprise us if the Patriots defense forces multiple turnovers against Carson Wentz, but it also wouldn’t surprise if Colts running back Jonathan Taylor runs wild, opening things up for Indy’s passing game. Something about this matchup makes us nervous.

Jonnu Smith, TE

Outside of a couple of catch-and-run plays per game, Smith has become a total afterthought in the Patriots’ offense. He belongs nowhere near your lineup until further notice.