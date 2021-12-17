Yes, Chiefs Are (Kind Of) Back, And That’s Bad News For Resurgent Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

The lack of a true “alpha” in the AFC this season is partly responsible for the emerging belief in the Patriots as a Super Bowl LVI contender.

And while the conference still is without an overpowering force, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs — the two-time defending AFC champions — have become an approximation of their usual selves. And that could be a problem for every team, including New England.

The Chiefs started the season 3-4, with the low point being a 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 24. Even some of their victories, including a four-point win over the Cleveland Browns and a 12-point victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, weren’t all that impressive. Kansas City’s defense was getting gashed, and the offense was far more hit-and-miss than it’s been in the Mahomes era. Interestingly, the Patriots also were 3-4 after their first seven games, though they picked up a win in Week 7.

Well, neither team has lost since, and both are riding seven-game winning streaks.

The Chiefs kicked off Week 15 on Thursday night with a dramatic overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers, who arguably were the better team but blew it in a few crucial moments. Mahomes racked up 410 yards and three touchdowns with Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill delivering 191 and 148 receiving yards, respectively, while combining for three touchdown receptions.

As a result, the 10-4 Chiefs currently sit atop the AFC standings, though the 9-4 Patriots can move back into first place with a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night. And, for multiple reasons, winning the regular season AFC battle is more important than ever for New England.

We previously discussed the unique importance of a first-round bye to these Patriots. It would be huge. However, arguably more important would be the ability to avoid traveling to Kansas City in the playoffs. Mac Jones is looking to become the first rookie quarterback ever to lead a team to a Super Bowl, and keeping him at Gillette Stadium throughout the AFC playoffs could mean the difference between making history and coming up short. Jones and the Patriots are very good, but asking any quarterback, let alone a rookie, to win a playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium is a tall order. It took an all-time performance from Tom Brady in the 2018 AFC title game to get it done.