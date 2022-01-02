Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown Storms Off Field Shirtless To Team Locker Room by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown stormed off the field without a shirt on against the New York Jets on Sunday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Antonio Brown took off his uniform and ran off the field. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2022

Multiple videos showed Brown in an altercation with teammates Mike Evans and O.J. Howard just before taking off and throwing his pads then tossing his undershirt and gloves into the stands. Brown walked through the end zone and headed towards the locker room while giving a peace sign to the fans. There has been no official ruling, but it’s safe to say that Brown isn’t likely to return to the action. After numerous incidents during his time in the NFL including a recent three-game suspension due to a fake vaccination card, it’s entirely possible Brown could be off the Buccaneers roster by the end of the day.

