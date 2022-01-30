Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Montreal Canadiens Betting Guide: Habs Should Rebound Against the Blue Jackets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Montreal Canadiens Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Blue Jackets -140|Canadiens +116

Spread: Blue Jackets -1.5 (+180)|Canadiens +1.5 (-225)

Total: 6.5 Over -112|Under -108

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Montreal Canadiens News, Analysis, and Picks

There’s nothing but pride on the line when the Montreal Canadiens host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday. Both teams have struggled this season and find themselves near the bottom of the standings. Still, we’re seeing signs of improvement in the Habs’ metrics that aren’t yet reflected in the Blue Jackets’. That leaves an edge in backing the underdog home team, as their output starts to balance with production.

Montreal has dropped five straight decisions, but we’re seeing improvement in their on-ice product. In three of their past four, the Canadiens have out-chanced their opponents in high-danger chances, limiting all three teams to eight or fewer opportunities at five-on-five. Over their past couple of home games, the Habs have out-chanced their opponents in both contests by a cumulative 22-11 margin. They haven’t translated that to increased output, but we expect to progress against Columbus.

The Blue Jackets are struggling to prevent goals and chances right now, allowing 16 goals over their past four outings and 46 quality chances against. That’s part of a more significant trend, in which the Blue Jackets have allowed ten or more high-danger opportunities in eight of ten and 25 or more scoring opportunities in all but one of their past ten. That contributes to a substantive decline in the Jackets’ expected goals-for percentage. Columbus has posted a below-average game score in five of six outings, with a cumulative 34.1% rating over that span. With two wins over their past six, the Jackets are overachieving relative to their dismal metrics.

There aren’t too many winnable games for the Habs, but this is one of them. Montreal’s been effective at both ends of the ice, and they should be able to neutralize an underwhelming Jackets attack. We’re backing the home side at plus-money in this spot.

The Picks: Canadiens +116

All NHL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.