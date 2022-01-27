Jaguars Interview Vic Fangio For Head Coaching Job by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

With just two days of football left this season, we’re finally starting to see where the dominoes might land in the NFL coaching carousel. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Jacksonville Jaguars recently interviewed former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio. Fangio joins a list of candidates, including current Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

When the Jaguars private plane was in Denver on Monday, it wasn't there to take Nathaniel Hackett to Jacksonville for an interview; it was there to pick up former Broncos HC Vic Fangio, who has interviewed for Jaguars' HC job, per league sources. Fangio is a candidate for Jaguars — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2022

Generally, teams tend to alternate between offensive and defensive hires. However, since Urban Meyer was such a disaster, Jaguars owner Shahid Khan might be looking for a veteran presence to exert more discipline into his football team. Leftwich would be a first-time head coach while Fangio has three seasons under his belt but finished 19-30 during that span.

Jacksonville’s managed just four wins in the past two seasons, and it has just one winning record in the past 14 seasons. However, with a young quarterback like Trevor Lawrence at the helm, the Jaguars will need to be careful they don’t stunt his development in the formative years in the NFL.

