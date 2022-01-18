James Conner, J.J. Watt Active vs. Rams, Jordan Phillips Unavailable by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Arizona Cardinals‘ leading touchdown getter is available for the Monday night matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Running back, James Conner joins defensive lineman J.J. Watt, wide receiver Rondale Moore, left guard Justin Pugh, and cornerback Marco Wilson in the Cardinals wild card game lineup.

Jordan Phillips practiced all week with the Cardinals but is inactive for their must-win contest.

Conner found the end zone 18 times this season, 15 of which were rushing touchdowns to go along with three receiving scores. The Pro Bowl running back gained 1,127 scrimmage yards for the Cardinals this season, starting 15 games for the NFC West runners-up.

The Cardinals travel to LA for the matchup against the Rams, a team they’ve faced twice already this season, splitting a pair of regular season contests.

The betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook has Arizona installed as +152 moneyline underdogs and +3 against the spread. The total for the contest is set at 48.5.