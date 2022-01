Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks SportsGrid Betting Model Picks: Just the Numbers

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks NBA Game Information

LAL (24-26) ATL (23-25) Date: 01/30/2022 Time: 01:00 PM Venue: State Farm Arena

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Los Angeles Lakers (260) vs. Atlanta Hawks (-350) Moneyline (Current): Los Angeles Lakers ( 200 ) vs. Atlanta Hawks ( -245 ) Spread (Open): Los Angeles Lakers (7.5) vs. Atlanta Hawks (-7.5) Spread (Current): Los Angeles Lakers ( 6.5 ) vs. Atlanta Hawks ( -6.5 ) Game Total (Open): 224 Game Total (Current): 223.5

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Los Angeles Lakers ( 1700 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Atlanta Hawks ( 6500 )

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Los Angeles Lakers (19.29%) vs. Atlanta Hawks (80.71%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: ATL – 5 Stars – Fair Moneyline: ATL -422 SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: ATL – 4 Stars – Expected Margin: ATL +10.2 SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: UNDER – 4 Stars – Projected Total: 218

