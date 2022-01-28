Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

The Los Angeles Lakers continue their lengthy road trip as they head to Charlotte to take on the Hornets in a pivotal game for two teams vying for playoff positioning.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets NBA Game Information LAL (24-25) CHA (27-22) Date: 01/28/2022 Time: 07:30 PM Venue: Spectrum Center Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds Moneyline (Open): Los Angeles Lakers (240) vs. Charlotte Hornets (-295) Moneyline (Current): Los Angeles Lakers ( 230 ) vs. Charlotte Hornets ( -280 ) Spread (Open): Los Angeles Lakers (+7) vs. Charlotte Hornets (-7) Spread (Current): Los Angeles Lakers (+ 7 ) vs. Charlotte Hornets ( -7 ) Game Total (Open): 230 Game Total (Current): 228.5 All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Odds to Win NBA Championship Odds to Win NBA Championship: Los Angeles Lakers ( 1700 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Charlotte Hornets ( 12000 ) Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Predictions and Picks SG Betting Model Win Probability: Los Angeles Lakers (47.87%) vs. Charlotte Hornets (52.13%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: LAL – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: LAL – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: UNDER – 5 Stars Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets News and Notes

The Lakers head south from Philadelphia following a loss to the 76ers on Thursday night and will take on the Charlotte Hornets on the second night of a back-to-back.

Los Angeles will be keen to get LeBron James back into the lineup after the superstar sat out Thursday’s defeat due to left knee soreness. He was likely resting after playing 25 straight games, and if he can go, this spread may drop. He did not suffer anything serious in any recent games, so there’s a solid chance he returns to action in this matchup. With forward Anthony Davis also back in the mix, it seems like the Lakers are starting to get healthy at the right time.

Injuries for Charlotte may be what keep them from winning this game. Forwards Kelly Oubre Jr. and Gordon Hayward have been ruled out for this game, leaving a combined 33.7 points per game out of the lineup. The timing of this matchup may be what gives the Lakers some great value at +7, and the SportsGrid Betting Model seems to back that notion as a five-star play.

As for the total, these teams do like to fly around the court, but free throws alone may be the reason why this game stays under. The Lakers rank a lowly 26th in the NBA in free throw percentage while the Hornets are even worse in 28th. Points left at the line are often reasons why games go under, and it would not be surprising to see it happen here, especially with teams that rank sixth and 15th in personal fouls committed. Back this one to go under on Friday night as a five-star play.

All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.