Mavericks Welcome Kristaps Porzingis Back to the Lineup Saturday

Dallas Mavericks’ power forward Kristaps Porzingis returns following his seven-game absence while in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Zinger will be available off the bench when the Mavs host the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

Jason Kidd has indeed cleared health and safety protocols as reported last night — as now has Kristaps Porzingis — and both are expected to rejoin the Mavericks for tonight’s home game against Orlando and the return of former Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley as Magic head coach. https://t.co/LLIzwyRZDW — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 15, 2022

The Mavs didn’t miss Porzingis, going 6-1 without the 26-year-old in the lineup. Nevertheless, Dallas will be happy to have their second-leading scorer in the lineup for their inter-conference matchup.

Porzingis will be hoping to pick up where he left off. The former All-Star had scored at least 24 points in four straight games leading up to his COVID-19 diagnosis, averaging 51.6 FanDuel Fantasy Points per game over that stretch. Porzingis carries a $9,700 salary on the after hours slate at FanDuel against the Magic’s 27th-opponent ranked defense.

Dallas’ recent hot streak has lifted them to fifth in the Western Conference. The betting market likes the Mavs to continue their upward trend, installing them as -12 chalk against the worst team in the NBA.