Pacers' Sabonis Enters COVID Protocols and Will Miss Monday's Game vs. Clippers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

According to NBA.com’s Official Injury Report, Indiana Pacers star forward Domantas Sabonis has entered the league’s health and safety protocols and is out for Monday’s contest against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The news likely sidelines Sabonis for each of Indiana’s next four games.

The 25-year-old had recently returned from a sprained ankle that caused him to miss four games. Sabonis notched his fifth triple-double of the season last Friday (sixth in NBA) while falling two assists shy of another the following night. He sits third in the league in double-doubles with 34, trailing only Rudy Gobert (35) and Nikola Jokic (38).

Sabonis joins a Pacers injury report that includes fellow starters Malcolm Brogdon (OUT; Achilles) and Myles Turner (OUT; foot). Meanwhile, backup Goga Bitadze (foot) has also been ruled out, which should force rookie center Isaiah Jackson into heavy minutes.

Jackson is coming off one of his best games of the season, registering a line of 12 points, six rebounds, an assist, a steal, and three blocks in just 18 minutes of action – 30.7 FanDuel Points. The 20-year-old has been well over a point-per-minute producer and offers vast upside at his current price point ($4,900 on FanDuel).

Sabonis’ absence should also mean more usage for de-facto point guard Caris LeVert. At $7,200 on FanDuel, LeVert, too, can be considered a viable option in Monday DFS contests.

The Pacers are listed as one and a half-point favorites and -120 on the moneyline over on FanDuel Sportsbook.