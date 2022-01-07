Raiders' Darren Waller (Knee) & Josh Jacobs (Ribs) Will Be Game-Day Decisions Vs. Chargers by SportsGrid 49 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (knee) and running back Josh Jacobs (ribs) will be game-day decisions for Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, per SB Nation’s Bill Williamson.

Waller has not played since suffering the knee injury back on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys. Jacobs is dealing with a rib injury sustained in the second quarter of the team’s Week 17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts but was able to return and finish the game. Both players practiced in a limited capacity for all three days this week, and their designation will come down to the wire ahead of their most important game of the season. A win or tie with the Chargers on Sunday Night Football will put the Las Vegas Raiders into the playoffs.

In ten games this season, Waller has hauled in 53 receptions on 84 targets for 643 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Jacobs has accrued 243 touches for 1,076 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games on the year.

Los Angeles Chargers Vs. Las Vegas Raiders Odds

The Las Vegas Raiders are currently three-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, with the total set at 49.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.