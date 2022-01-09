Rams RB Cam Akers Will Play Sunday Vs. 49ers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers will play on Sunday in his return from an Achilles injury against the San Francisco 49ers, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

More afternoon news:

— #Rams RB Cam Akers is active.

— #Saints RB Mark Ingram is out.

— #Falcons owner Arthur Blank has COVID-19 and won't be at the #Saints game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2022

Akers suffered the injury just before the preseason and is looking to make his speedy return just before the postseason. Head coach Sean McVay didn’t make it clear throughout the week what the workload will look like for Akers, but he will play a part in the team’s effort to wrap up the NFC West in the season finale. It’s likely that running back Sony Michel will carry the majority of the load against the 49ers.

In 2020, Akers had 156 touches for 748 yards and three total touchdowns in 13 games played during his rookie season.

San Francisco 49ers Vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds

The Los Angeles Rams are currently 3.5-point favorites against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday with the total set at 46.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.