Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls SportsGrid Betting Model Picks: Just the Numbers
Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls NBA Game Information
TOR (23-22) CHI (29-17)
Date: 01/26/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: United Center
Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds
Moneyline (Open): Toronto Raptors (375) vs. Chicago Bulls (-556)
Moneyline (Current): Toronto Raptors (134) vs. Chicago Bulls (-158)
Spread (Open): Toronto Raptors (9.5) vs. Chicago Bulls (-9.5)
Spread (Current): Toronto Raptors (3) vs. Chicago Bulls (-3)
Game Total (Open): 210
Game Total (Current): 219.5
All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.
Odds to Win NBA Championship
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Toronto Raptors (13000)
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Chicago Bulls (2200)
Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Toronto Raptors (60.24%) vs. Chicago Bulls (39.76%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: TOR – 5 Stars – Fair Moneyline: TOR -151
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: TOR – 5 Stars – Expected Margin: TOR +3
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 1 Star – Projected Total: 221.4
Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!