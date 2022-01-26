Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls SportsGrid Betting Model Picks: Just the Numbers

Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls NBA Game Information

TOR (23-22) CHI (29-17) Date: 01/26/2022 Time: 08:00 PM Venue: United Center

Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Toronto Raptors (375) vs. Chicago Bulls (-556) Moneyline (Current): Toronto Raptors ( 134 ) vs. Chicago Bulls ( -158 ) Spread (Open): Toronto Raptors (9.5) vs. Chicago Bulls (-9.5) Spread (Current): Toronto Raptors ( 3 ) vs. Chicago Bulls ( -3 ) Game Total (Open): 210 Game Total (Current): 219.5

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Toronto Raptors ( 13000 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Chicago Bulls ( 2200 )

Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Toronto Raptors (60.24%) vs. Chicago Bulls (39.76%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: TOR – 5 Stars – Fair Moneyline: TOR -151 SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: TOR – 5 Stars – Expected Margin: TOR +3 SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 1 Star – Projected Total: 221.4

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!