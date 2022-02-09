Arizona Coyotes vs. Seattle Kraken Betting Guide: Goaltending Issues Could Sink the Coyotes by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Arizona Coyotes vs. Seattle Kraken Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Coyotes +188|Kraken -230

Spread: Coyotes +1.5 (-142)|Kraken +1.5 (+116)

Total: 6 Over +100|Under -124

Arizona Coyotes vs. Seattle Kraken News, Analysis, and Picks

The Arizona Coyotes will be skating on the second night of a back-to-back after last night’s humbling defeat against the Vancouver Canucks. They don’t have any time to lick their wounds as they travel to take on a Seattle Kraken squad that is getting their metrics working in their favor. Based on our analysis, the betting market is underestimating the Kraken’s chances in this Western Conference matchup.

The Kraken are trending up over the recent part of their schedule. Seattle has put up an expected goals-for percentage above 50 percent at five-on-five in five of their past six, with a cumulative 55.4 percent rating over that span. Defense has been the backbone of their analytics success, as the Kraken have held their opponents to eight or fewer high-danger chances in five straight with a running average of 7.0 per game. Still, Seattle hasn’t translated that to more wins, as they have just three victories over the six-game sample.

Back-to-backs haven’t been kind to the Coyotes this season. Arizona is 2-8-0 on the second consecutive night of hockey and their advanced metrics support that they tend to come out flat. The Coyotes have put up expected goals-for percentages below 40 percent in four of 10 games and have a -13 goal differential over their previous five contests. On Wednesday, those problems could be more pronounced as they turn to Ivan Prosvetov to limit the Kraken. Arizona started Karel Vejmelka on Tuesday and Scott Wedgewood was injured in practice on Monday, meaning their third-string goaltender with an 89.3 save percentage will be tasked with keeping things together for the Coyotes in their own end.

Seattle isn’t going to give up a lot of chances against a tired Arizona team and goaltending concerns could impact their ability to limit goals against. The advanced metrics support that the Kraken are due for a few more wins and we like that to start happening on their home ice against the Yotes.

The Picks: Kraken -230

