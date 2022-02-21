Austin Cindric Wins Daytona 500 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The 2022 NASCAR Cup series is officially underway after an eventful Daytona 500. Austin Cindric of Team Penske claimed victory in the race in his first full-time season as a driver.

Cindric needed the help of teammate Ryan Blaney to fend off several challengers on the final lap and secure victory in the Great American Race. Bubba Wallace was within striking distance of Cindric as the race ended, finishing half a car length back of the winner.

It was that close … 👀



Austin Cindric (+3100) edges out Bubba Wallace and 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗗𝗔𝗬𝗧𝗢𝗡𝗔 𝟱𝟬𝟬 😱#DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/WauKpbjUBO — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) February 21, 2022

Cindric was fifth on the starting grid and avoided a major dustup near the end of the opening stage. He was the leader on the restart and won the two-lap overtime sprint, cashing as a +3100 dark horse.

This was Cindric’s first career Cup Series win in his eighth Cup Series start. Last year, the 23-year-old won the Xfinity Series Championship, taking the checkered flag in five races.

Next up on the racing calendar is the Wise Power 400 at the Autoclub Speedway. Stay tuned to FanDuel Sportsbook for odds on the race.