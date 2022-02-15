Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Calgary Flames Preview, Picks, and Betting Guide by SportsGrid 37 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Columbus Blue Jackets (23-22-1) vs. Calgary Flames (26-13-6)

Date: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Calgary Flames Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Blue Jackets +235 | Flames -295

Spread: Blue Jackets +1.5 (-102) | Flames -1.5 (-120)

Total: 6.5 Over (-102) Under (-120)

Odds to win Stanley Cup: Blue Jackets +30,000|Flames +2,000

Prediction and Pick

Flames Moneyline -295

News, Analysis, and Pick

The Calgary Flames made headlines yesterday, acquiring forward Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a 2022 first-round pick (top-10 protected), a 2023 fifth-round pick, and forwards Tyler Pitlick and Emil Heineman. Toffoli joins a Flames squad that comes into tonight winners of six-straight games while sitting just one point behind the Vegas Golden Knights for first place in the Pacific Division. The 29-year-old is set to debut for his new club this evening, reportedly on a line with Sean Monahan and Dillon DubÃ©.

Toffoli starts his Flames tenure on a line with Dube and Monahan



Vladar starts vs Columbus — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) February 15, 2022

These two teams last met on January 26, a game in which Calgary fired a franchise record 62 shots on goal, en route to a 6-0 win. The Flames offense has since stayed red-hot, scoring four or more goals in five of their past seven contests.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets have looked like a completely different team since that 62 shot debacle, notching five wins in their past six games, including three straight victories heading into tonight. A big reason for the team’s recent success has been their much-improved play offensively. Since being shut out by Calgary, Brad Larsen’s club has scored a combined 26 goals over their last six outings.

However, if there is one area of concern for Columbus, it’s starting goaltending. Despite winning his last three starts, number one netminder Elvis MerzÄ¼ikins posted a save percentage below .900 in two of those contests. For the season, the 27-year-old has posted a disappointing 3.31 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 30 appearances. MerzÄ¼ikins hasn’t looked right all season and he’ll need to be on top of his game if the Jackets have any hope of securing a fourth consecutive win.

Surprisingly, Flames head coach Darryl Sutter will roll with backup goaltender Dan Vladar for tonight’s matchup, not Vezina Trophy contender Jacob MarkstrÃ¶m, who’s presumably getting the night off. Vladar last appeared on February 1 when he replaced MarkstrÃ¶m for the start of the third period and stopped all five shots he faced. However, he hasn’t started since January 7 and his recent numbers have been less than stellar. Over his past three starts, the 24-year-old has allowed 14 goals with a meager save percentage of .854.

The decision to start Vladar certainly leaves the door open for a Columbus win, but it’s difficult to bet against Calgary in a home spot where the Flames are 10-4-4 on the season. The Blue Jackets are also just 11-12 on the road and their -20 goals differential leaves a lot to be desired against one of the league’s elite offensive teams that just added even more firepower in Toffoli.

Overall, while tonight’s matchup should undoubtedly be more competitive, we like Sutter’s gang to continue its winning ways.

Pick: Flames Moneyline (-295)

All NHL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid

