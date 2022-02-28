Evan Neal and Matt Corral Will Not Work Out at the NFL Scouting Combine by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that top prospect Evan Neal will not be working out at the NFL Scouting Combine.

#Bama OL Evan Neal, a potential top overall pick for the NFL Draft, will wait until his Pro Day on March 30 to work out, source says. He’ll participate in interviews at the NFL Scouting Combine, but after a long season, he’ll take a few extra weeks to prepare. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 28, 2022

Neal will attend and do interviews but will wait until March 30 to work out. The Alabama man is projected to go in the top five of this draft class, potentially as high No. 1 overall. He’s a 360-pound left tackle and accounted for a team-high 30 knockdown blocks during Alabama’s regular season.

Additionally, the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that quarterback Matt Corral will not throw any passes at the combine. In 2021, Corral completed 262 passes for Ole Mis, racking up 3,349 yards and 20 touchdowns.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah had this to say about Corral as a quarterback prospect, “He’s a little undersized, but really, really athletic. Everything is quick: Quick feet, quick release, quick eyes. He can get them some of the athleticism it looks like from listening that’s something they’re really after.”

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Neal is favored to go first overall in the 2022 NFL Draft at -130.