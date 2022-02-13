Hawks Forward John Collins Out Until After All-Star Break by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Losers of three of their past four, the Atlanta Hawks will have to limp to the All-Star break without one of their key players. Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed that power forward John Collins would miss the next three games with a right foot strain.

Atlanta's John Collins (right foot strain) will miss the next three games and be treated through the All-Star break, Hawks say. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 13, 2022

Collins has started 50 games for the Hawks this season, ranking second in team scoring and rebounding with 16.8 and 7.9, respectively, per game. The 24-year-old is in a similar position in the Hawks’ advanced metrics, ranking behind Trae Young in Win Shares and Value Over Replacement Player, per Basketball-Reference.

Danilo Gallinari could work his way into the starting lineup next week, replacing Collins in the rotation. Gallinari has started just one game for the Hawks this season but is averaging 10.4 points per game through 44 contests.

The Hawks are off on Saturday, but they’ll try and snap out of their recent funk against the Boston Celtics Sunday afternoon. They’ll have their work cut out for them against a Celtics team that has won seven in a row.

Keep your eyes on FanDuel Sportsbook for a line on the game.