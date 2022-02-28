Orlando Magic's Markelle Fultz Available to Return Monday Against the Pacers by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz hasn’t played an NBA game since January of 2021. However, in Monday’s NBA Injury Report, he’s listed as available for the Orlando Magic’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

He’s been sidelined since last year with a left knee injury which Fultz suffered in a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 6, 2021. Fultz has had a tough time dealing with injuries over his short career, as he was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers after being diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome in his shoulder. It’s a nerve issue that affects his right arm and hand. Fultz was drafted first overall by the Sixers in the 2017 NBA Draft but never lived up to his pre-draft billing.

Over his career, Fultz averages 10.9 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.3 rebounds. However, his play improved with the Magic as he averaged 12.9 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.1 rebounds in the 2020-21 season before he suffered his injury.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Magic are -116 on the moneyline and -1 on the spread against the Pacers.