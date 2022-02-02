Pistons' Cade Cunningham Exits Game In Loss To Pelicans by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (right hip pointer) exited and did not return to the team’s matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, per the team’s Twitter.

Cade Cunningham (right hip pointer) is doubtful to return. — Pistons PR (@Pistons_PR) February 2, 2022

Cunningham injured his right hip in the third quarter and after a brief return to the bench, he went back into the locker room and did not come back. The rookie had just six points, five rebounds, and one assist in 21 minutes of action prior to his exit.

Cunningham would be a major loss for Detroit if this is an injury that could keep him out for some time. He has averaged 16.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game in 40 starts this season. The severity of his injury will be something to monitor in the coming days as the Pistons head home for a back-to-back starting on Thursday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

