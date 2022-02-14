Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Seattle Kraken Betting Guide: Matthews to harpoon the Kraken by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Seattle Kraken Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Maples Leafs -255 | Kraken +205

Spread: Maples Leafs -1.5 (+106) | Kraken +1.5 (-130)

Total: Over 6 (-120) | Under 6 (-120)

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Seattle Kraken News, Analysis, and Picks

The Toronto Maple Leafs have one of the best offenses in the NHL and they’re sitting in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Leafs are 7-3 over their past ten and 13-8-2 on the road. However, they’ve lost two straight and are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks. Auston Matthews scored his 32nd of the season before Ondrej Kase tied it up, but it wasn’t enough to get the victory. Matthews leads the team in scoring, putting away 32 goals to go with 23 assists in 42 games.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken are second-to-last in the Western Conference but are coming off a 4-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks, as Jordan Eberle scored the game-winner in the third period. Jared McCann leads the Kraken with 19 goals and 11 assists in 43 games.

Toronto is fourth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.53 goals per game, while the Kraken are 25th with 2.63. The Leafs are seventh in opponent scoring, allowing 2.71 goals per game, while Seattle is 27th with 3.46.

Against the puck line, Toronto is 18-27 and 10-13 on the road, while the Kraken are 22-26 and 8-18 at home. One trend to consider, the Maple Leafs are 5-1 in their past six against a team with a losing record.

This game is a pretty easy bet on the Leafs, especially with Matthews on a roll right now.

We’re leaning into Toronto and Matthews to push the Leafs past the Kraken.

The Picks: Leafs moneyline (-255), Under 6 (-102), Auston Matthews – Goals: Over 0.5 (+110)



All NHL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.