Atlanta Hawks Star Trae Young a Game-Time Decision, John Collins Out Against Bulls by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Hawks.com’s Kevin Chouinard reports that head coach Nate McMillan said Trae Young is a game-time decision while John Collins is out for tonight’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

Nate McMillan said that Trae Young is a gametime decision. John Collins is out. — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) March 3, 2022

This game will be the sixth on the sidelines for Collins because of the foot injury. Meanwhile, Young injured his ankle in Wednesday’s loss against the Boston Celtics.

Young is the NBA’s fifth-leading scorer and leads Atlanta in points as well as assists, averaging 27.9 and 9.3, respectively. The Oklahoma product also contributes 3.8 rebounds and one steal per game. Collins is second in scoring on the Hawks with 16.8 points a night. He’s also second in rebounds with 7.9.

The Hawks are tenth in the Eastern Conference and have lost two of their past three, while the Bulls are second in the East but have dropped two straight.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Atlanta is -104 on the moneyline and +1 on the spread against Chicago.