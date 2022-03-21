Cavaliers Home Team Total Points (116.5) Buy! Buy! Buy!

Los Angeles Lakers (30-41) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (41-30)

Date: 03/21/2022

Time: 07:00 PM

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Odds

Moneyline: Lakers (+176) vs. Cavaliers (-210)

Spread: Lakers (+5) vs. Cavaliers (-5)

Game Total: 227

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers News and Notes

The Cleveland Cavaliers are sixth in the East and have won two straight, while the Los Angeles Lakers are tenth in the West and have only one win over their past five games.

Against the spread, the Lakers are 29-41-1 and 14-20 on the road. The Cavs are 39-29-3 ATS and 20-13-2 at home. Looking at the trends, the over has hit in Cleveland’s past four games and is 5-0 following a straight-up win.

The Morning After’s host Ben Stevens says, “The Cavs have been playing pretty good basketball. They’ve also been scoring a ton. They’ve gone over in four straight games and over in six of their last seven.”

We recommend taking the Cavaliers at -106 to score over 116.5 points.

All NBA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.