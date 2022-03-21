Falcons trade QB Matt Ryan to Colts by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Atlanta Falcons have traded longtime quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts.

Falcons are trading QB Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts, sources tell @diannaESPN, @mortreport and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2022

ESPN’s Field Yates added that Ryan’s trade would be subject to a dead cap hit of $40.525 million for the Falcons, the largest by nearly $7 million in NFL history. The Colts will be giving up a 2022 third-round pick in exchange for Ryan.

In 2021, Ryan completed 375 passes for 3,968 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also threw 12 interceptions and was sacked 40 times.

Indianapolis was second in the AFC South with a 9-8 record, falling one win over the Jacksonville Jaguars short of making the playoffs.

Ryan will turn 37-years-old in May as he enters his 15th NFL season and first with a team other than the Falcons. He’ll become the fifth quarterback to start the season for the Colts in the past five years, who have had a hard time replacing Andrew Luck since he retired.

