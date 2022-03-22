Grizzlies' Ja Morant Ruled Out vs. Nets Wednesday by SportsGrid 34 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday’s matchup with the Brooklyn Nets, per the team’s Twitter.

.@memgrizz status report, March 23 vs @BrooklynNets:



OUT

Ja Morant – RT Knee Soreness

Killian Tillie – LT Knee Soreness — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 22, 2022

Morant was also missing for Sunday’s game against the Houston Rockets with the right knee issue. Memphis will undoubtedly look to get him back in the lineup as soon as possible as they currently cling to just a 1.5-game lead over the Golden State Warriors for second place. With the streaking Nets coming to town, it’ll be a tough test for the Grizzlies without their All-Star on the floor.

Morant has averaged 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game in 56 starts this season. With him unable to go, expect Tyus Jones to step into the starting lineup and see a serious uptick in minutes and usage.

