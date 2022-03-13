Reds Trade Sonny Gray to Twins for Prospect by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

March Madness could take on a new meaning by the time we get through the MLB frenzy that is upon us. Teams continue to make deals and sign free agents in the abbreviated lead up to the 2022 season.

Sonny Gray was the latest player to be moved after the Cincinnati Reds traded the veteran hurler to the Minnesota Twins for pitching prospect Chase Petty.

#MNTwins acquire Sonny Gray from CIN in exchange for Chase Petty pic.twitter.com/ZBbG5tStRS — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) March 13, 2022

Gray has spent nine seasons in the majors, the past three of which have been spent with the Reds. Overall, the two-time All-Star has a 3.61 earned run average and 1.22 walks and hits per inning pitched. Gray has limited his opponents to 7.8 hits per nine innings while striking 8.7 per nine innings throughout his career.

Petty pitched just 5.0 innings in the FCL last season after being selected in the first round, 27th overall, of the 2021 MLB Draft.

The Twins are trying to keep pace with the Chicago White Sox in the AL Central, who signed bullpen arm Joe Kelly to a two-year contract on Saturday.

Still, the Twinkies trail the White Sox in the betting market, currently listed at +750 to win the division and +6500 to win the World Series, per FanDuel Sportsbook.