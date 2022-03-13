Rockets' Dennis Schroder Questionable vs. Pelicans With Non-COVID-Related Illness by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Houston Rockets could be without point guard Dennis Schroder when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans. Schroder was a late addition to the NBA Injury Report and is officially listed as questionable on Sunday with a non-COVID-related illness.

Schroder has appeared in eight games for the Rockets since being acquired on February 10. The 28-year-old has started four of those games but typically plays behind Kevin Porter Jr. Since joining the Rockets, Schroder has been moderately effective, averaging 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 7.3 assists; however, his effective field percentage is 38.8%, ranking second-last on the team.

There will be minutes up for grabs if Schroder isn’t cleared to play. KPJ could absorb some of that workload, and Jalen Green could also be called upon to play a more prominent role.

They’ve been somewhat successful recently as far as the Rockets go, splitting their past four contests. Still, that hasn’t afforded them any confidence from the betting market as they enter tonight’s matchup against the Pels as +7 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.