St. Louis Cardinals Ace Jack Flaherty Sent for Medical Evaluation on Shoulder by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Battling shoulder soreness late last season, the issue has once again reared its ugly head for St. Louis Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty.

As Katie Woo of The Athletic reports, Flaherty was absent from the club’s workout on Tuesday after being sent for a medical evaluation on his right shoulder.

Jack Flaherty underwent a medical evaluation on his right shoulder today, per the team. The results are not yet known. #STLCards — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) March 15, 2022

The Cardinals are awaiting the results of the test.

Injuries limited the 26-year-old to fewer than 80 innings pitched in 2021. Flaherty compiled a 9-2 record over those frames to go along with a 3.22 ERA and 85 strikeouts.

St. Louis is hoping to gather more information in the coming days but were Flaherty to be diagnosed with mere soreness, his throwing schedule could be compromised, thus putting his availability for the start of the regular season (Opening Day is set for April 7) in question.

The Cardinals open their spring training schedule Friday, March 18 against the Houston Astros.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Cards at +200 odds to win the National League Central, behind the Milwaukee Brewers (-125).