Suns' Devin Booker To Return Wednesday vs. Heat by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (health and safety protocols) will return to the team on Wednesday for their matchup with the Miami Heat, per azcentral.com’s Duane Rankin.

Booker has missed the team’s previous three games after entering quarantine on March 2 but will make his return to a lineup that seriously needs him. The Suns are 2-1 in this mini-stretch without the three-time All-Star, with one of those wins behind a narrow one-point victory over the Knicks. Phoenix currently holds an eight-game cushion on the rest of the Western Conference and should be set for home-court advantage throughout the NBA Playoffs.

Booker has averaged 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in 54 starts on the season. With his return, expect either Landry Shamet or Cameron Payne to slide back to the bench while both will likely see a slight decrease in minutes and usage.

Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat Odds

The Phoenix Suns are currently eight-point underdogs against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.