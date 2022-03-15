Tuesday's First Four Betting Guide: #16 Texas A&M-CC/#16 Texas Southern by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Tuesday’s First Four Game Previews

We finally have a bracket! And with it, we’ve got First-Four games ready to tip-off in under 48 hours. Tuesday’s doubleheader features #16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi facing #16 Texas Southern followed by an intriguing matchup between #12 Indiana and #12 Wyoming.

#16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. #16 Texas Southern Game Details

#16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: 23-11 (7-7) | #16 Texas Southern: 18-12 (13-5)

Date: 03/15/2022 | Time: 6:40 PM ET | TV: truTV

Location: Dayton, OH | Venue: University of Dayton Arena

#16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. #16 Texas Southern Odds

Moneyline: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi +140 | Texas Southern -165

Spread: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi +3.5 (-110) | Texas Southern -3.5 (-110)

Total: 136.5 Over -110 | Under -110

#16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. #16 Texas Southern Analysis

This could be a sloppy opener to the NCAA Tournament, as both of these teams have offenses that rank in the bottom 100 in the nation, and neither team is shooting higher than 44 percent from the floor. The defensive end is where both schools find their footing. Texas Southern allows a 44.9 effective field goal percentage that ranks 13th in the country while Texas A&M-Corpus Christi can turn teams over at will with a 22.7 percent turnover rate, the 18th highest in America.

Both of those strengths will play into their opponent’s weaknesses. The Tigers are one of the most turnover-prone teams in the nation and rank in the bottom 30 of turnover percentage, while the Islanders ranked dead-last in the Southland in effective field goal percentage. You’re going to see plenty of empty trips down the court in this one between missed shots and turnovers which should play well towards the under on the 136.5 total that feels a bit high for me.

The Play: Under 136.5 (-110)