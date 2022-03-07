Utah's Rudy Gobert Questionable For Monday vs. Mavericks by SportsGrid 9 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (calf) has been listed as questionable for Monday’s matchup with the Dallas Mavericks, per the team’s Twitter.

Injury report:



QUESTIONABLE – Rudy Gobert (left calf soreness) — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 7, 2022

Gobert was absent for nine consecutive games back in late January and early February with the same calf injury. After a seven-game return, it looks like it has reared its head once again. Utah will hope he can give it a go in a pivotal matchup with the Dallas Mavericks who sit just 2.5 games behind them in the West. The Jazz are just 6-8 in the 14 games that Gobert has missed this season.

Gobert has averaged 15.7 points, a league-leading 14.8 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game in 49 starts this season. If he is unable to give it a go, expect Udoka Azubuike to get the start and see a solid uptick from his usual minutes.

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks Odds

The Utah Jazz are currently 2.5-point underdogs against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday with the total set at 216.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.