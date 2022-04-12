Hawks' John Collins may Play Wednesday vs. Hornets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There seems to be a legitimate chance that the Atlanta Hawks have one of their best plays back for the play-in meeting with the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

Nate McMillan said John Collins has played 4-on-4. He said “we’ll see” when it comes to him possibly playing tomorrow. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) April 12, 2022

John Collins has progressed to playing 4-0n-4 ahead of Atlanta’s crucial game against Charlotte. The former 19th overall pick has not played in about a month, last suiting up on March 11 against the Los Angeles Clippers. Collins has been dealing with a right foot strain and was limited to just 54 games this season. The Hawks forward averaged 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.6 percent from the floor.

Collins would be a nice shot in the arm for an Atlanta team that found themselves finish the season just four games over .500 and as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. They now find themselves in a must-win situation against the 10th place Charlotte Hornets.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Atlanta is a -5-point favorite and -200 on the moneyline.