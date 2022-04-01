Louisville-South Carolina: How to Watch, Stream & Bet the Women's Final Four by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Women’s Final Four goes down tonight with a pair of No. 1 seeds getting the action started, as Louisville battles South Carolina. Here is everything you need to know with a spot in the National Title Game on the line.

When and Where is Louisville-South Carolina?

#1 Louisville: 29-4 | #1 South Carolina: 33-2

Date: 04/01/2022 | Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota | Venue: Target Center

How to Watch Louisville-South Carolina?

TV: ESPN | Live Stream: ESPN App

Commentators: Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe, Andraya Carter

How to Bet Louisville-South Carolina?

Moneyline: Louisville +300 | South Carolina -385

Spread: Louisville +8.5 (-120) | Kansas -8.5 (-102)

Total: 119.5 Over -114 | Under -106

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, point spread, and game total there are a number of bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook. Bettors can also indulge in both player and team props, among several other exciting options.

Do you think Louisville can keep South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston under wraps? If so, you can potentially monetize that view by taking the under on her current 18.5 points player prop.

Jeff Walz, Louisville Fight for First Title

The head man at Louisville since 2007, Jeff Walz has led the Cardinals to two National Championship appearances, going 0-2 in those contests. A victory would provide Walz a third opportunity to bring the program that elusive first title.

Cardinals Starting Five

G Hailey Van Lith

G Chelsie Hall

G Kianna Smith

F Emily Engstler

F Olivia Cochran

Gamecocks Look to Continue Dominant Season

Having lost just twice all season, South Carolina was rewarded as Dawn Staley and Aliyah Boston were recently named Coach of the Year and Player of the Year, respectively. Will the search for more hardware continue?

Gamecocks Starting Five

G Destanni Henderson

G Zia Cooke

G Brea Beal

F Victaria Saxton

F Aliyah Boston