Mets' Franciso Lindor Left Game Early Friday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Francisco Lindor had to leave the game Friday for the New York Mets, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Francisco Lindor is out of the game. Steve Cishek has been ejected. Buck Showalter has smoke coming out of his ears. Nats are warming up another reliever. — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) April 9, 2022

Lindor was hit in the head by a Steve Cishek pitch and was able to leave the field under his own power. This HBP did lead to both benches clearing as it was the second game in a row in which a pitcher from the Washington Nationals beaned a batter from the Mets. Lindor did not return to the game. On Opening Day, Andres Machado of the Nats hit Pete Alonso of the Mets with a pitch that glanced off his shoulder and into his face. Alonso had to leave the game and was the third Met hit by a pitch in that game.

There has been no word on if Lindor will play Saturday. Alonso was able to return to the lineup Friday for the Mets.

The Mets are currently leading the National 4-3 in the top of the sixth inning. The Mets won the season opener versus the Nationals 5-1 on Thursday. The Mets are -104 (-1.5) on the run line and -290 on the money line, with an over/under of 11, over (-104), and under (-132). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.