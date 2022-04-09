New York Mets Place Edwin Diaz on the Bereavement List by SportsGrid 24 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The New York Mets will place Edwin Diaz on the bereavement list Saturday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Edwin Diaz will take bereavement leave following the passing of his grandfather on Friday. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) April 9, 2022

The closer for the Mets will mourn the death of his grandfather and be lost to the team for 3-7 days. The Mets haven’t announced who will close out games with Diaz away from the team, but Seth Lugo, Adam Ottavino, and Trevor May would seem to be the leading candidates for the role.

This season, the Mets have gotten off to a hot start by taking the first two games of their opening series versus the Washington Nationals. However, the first two games have had their drama as the benches cleared Friday night after a second Mets batter was beaned. On Thursday, Pete Alonso was hit in the shoulder/mouth, and then Francisco Lindor took one to the face Friday. However, both players dodged a bullet as the faceguard on the helmet took most of the impact.

Chris Bassitt will make his debut for the Mets on Saturday and he will be opposed by Joan Adon of the Nationals. The Mets are +116 (-1.5) on the run line and -144 on the money line, with an over/under of 9.5, over (-105), and under (-115).

