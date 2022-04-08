Sabres Sign 2021 1st Overall Pick Owen Power to a 3-Year, Entry-Level Deal by SportsGrid 14 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Defenceman Owen Power is coming to the NHL.

According to the Buffalo Sabres’ official website, the team has signed the 2021 first overall pick to a three-year entry-level contract.

Power is the first No. 1 pick since 2006 to delay turning pro. He spent this past season at the University of Michigan, whose season ended yesterday with a loss in the Frozen Four. In 33 games for the Wolverines, the 19-year-old recorded three goals and 29 assists en route to being named to the All-Big Ten First Team.

Power has excelled at the international level, winning gold at the 2021 World Championship for Team Canada and competing at the 2022 Beijing Olympics in February.

The Mississauga, Ontario native’s decision to return to Michigan made him eligible to compete in the 2022 World Juniors. He became the first Canadian defenceman to record a hat-trick in the tournament’s history before its eventual cancelation due to COVID-19 (the tournament has since been rescheduled).

Power is expected to join the Sabres in Tampa Bay this weekend and make his NHL debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Buffalo as +2.5 road underdogs on the puck line and +350 on the moneyline for Friday’s game against the Florida Panthers.