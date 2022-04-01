The 32 World Cup Teams were Drawn into 8 Groups on Friday
The 32 teams in the FIFA World Cup were drawn into eight groups on Friday, ESPN.com reports.
The Groups are as follows:
Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales or Scotland/Ukraine
Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
Group D: Denmark, Tunisia, France, Peru, or Australia/United Arab Emirates
Group E: Germany, Japan, Spain, Costa Rica, or New Zealand
Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea
These groups will play a round-robin against the other teams in their group, with the top two advancing to the knockout round. The tournament begins on November 21, with Group A and Group B playing. The United States will play their first game versus Wales or Scotland/Ukraine.
Brazil at +500 is the favorite to win the tournament, with the United States at +10000. You can find the odds for any country to win the World Cup at the FanDuel Sportsbook.