The 32 World Cup Teams were Drawn into 8 Groups on Friday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The 32 teams in the FIFA World Cup were drawn into eight groups on Friday, ESPN.com reports.

The Groups are as follows:

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales or Scotland/Ukraine

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: Denmark, Tunisia, France, Peru, or Australia/United Arab Emirates

Group E: Germany, Japan, Spain, Costa Rica, or New Zealand

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

These groups will play a round-robin against the other teams in their group, with the top two advancing to the knockout round. The tournament begins on November 21, with Group A and Group B playing. The United States will play their first game versus Wales or Scotland/Ukraine.

