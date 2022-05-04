Betting MLB Night Games on Getaway Day Wednesday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

While Wednesday is known as Hump Day for the general population, in Major League Baseball, it is Getaway Day. You will notice an excessive amount of day games on the slate while grinding away at work without the chance to lay a wager. Don’t fret, as we have some key remaining primetime options for you right here.

Battle of Chicago

It’s always a fun time when the Southsiders head north. The White Sox are road favorites on the moneyline (-144) at Wrigley Field with ace Lucas Giolito on the mound. Giolito is still looking for his first win of the year, and what better place to do it than in your cross-town rival’s park. The 27-year-old has a 2.57 ERA and 22 strikeouts in just 14 innings.

The Cubs’ offense has struggled with just six runs in five contests, and even with the unpredictable Kyle Hendricks on the mound (1-2, 5.47 ERA, 1.50 WHIP), going under the total of 7 (-122) looks like the play.

First pitch is set for 7:40 PM ET.

NL West Showdown

There is no better baseball rivalry on the left coast than the Dodgers and Giants. This pair will hook up in SoCal tonight with Alex Wood (2-1, 4,19 ERA, 1.34 WHIP), tossing for baseball’s G-Men while hometown LA counters with Tony Gonsolin (1-0, 1.59 ERA, 1.18 WHIP).

The Dodgers have the best home record in the National League at 9-2, and a win tonight would give them a 2.5 game lead over their NoCal adversaries.

San Francisco should keep this one close as they try and avoid the two-game sweep. Despite the heavy juice (-146), playing their +1.5 run line could be the way to go here.

This one gets underway at 10:10 PM ET.

All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.