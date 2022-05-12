Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Arrested Thursday by SportsGrid 2 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested Thursday for charges of second degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer.

Professional football player Jerry Jeudy has been arrested by Arapahoe Co sheriff deputies. He's being held at the Arapahoe Co jail on charges of 2nd degree criminal tampering w/a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor. He's on a no bond hold. He's innocent until proven guilty — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) May 12, 2022

The arrest reportedly occurred some time between 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Jeudy is currently being held at Arapahoe County Jail without bond.

A popular breakout candidate with Russell Wilson at the helm, the 23-year-old could be looking at a suspension under the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Should he be forced to miss any time during the regular season, it would immediately increase the fantasy values of Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and even K. J. Hamler, who missed most of last season with a torn ACL. That said, Jeudy’s absence would be a significant blow to a Broncos’ offense counting on the former first-rounder to take a third year leap in production.

Denver released a statement saying, “We are aware of the matter involving Jerry Jeudy and are in the process of gathering more information.”

Through 26 career games, Jeudy has amassed 90 receptions for 1323 yards and three touchdowns.

