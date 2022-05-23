Carolina Hurricanes G Frederik Andersen Practices on Monday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Raleigh News & Observer’s Chip Alexander reports that Carolina Hurricanes starting goaltender Frederik Andersen was at practice on Monday.



Andersen first on the ice at MSG. — Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) May 23, 2022

Andersen has been sidelined with a lower-body injury since April 16. He was one of the NHL’s best goalies up until that point, amassing a 35-14-3 record, a 2.17 goals-against average, and a .922 save percentage. The Canes have already won a playoff series without him and are up 2-1 in their series against the New York Rangers.

In Andersen’s absence, Antti Raanta has been excellent between the pipes with a 5-3 record, a 1.86 GAA, and a .939 SV% in nine postseason games.

If Andersen is cleared to play, it will be interesting to see whether or not the Canes elect to start him or continue to ride the solid play of Raanta.

The two goalies shared the 2021-22 William M Jennings Trophy, awarded to the goaltender or goaltenders that played a minimum of 25 regular-season games for the team with the fewest goals scored against it.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Carolina Hurricanes are -105 against the New York Rangers for Game 4 on Tuesday.