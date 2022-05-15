Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Game 7 Betting Model Picks
Milwaukee Bucks (7-4) | Boston Celtics (7-3)
Date: 05/15/2022 | Time: 03:30 PM ET
Location: Boston, Massachusetts | Venue: TD Garden
Spread Open: Bucks +5.5/ Celtics -5.5 | Current: Bucks +5.0 / Celtics -5.0
Game Total Open: 208 | Current: 206.5
Moneyline Open: Bucks +184/ Celtics -208 | Current: Bucks +180/ Celtics -215
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Milwaukee Bucks +900
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Boston Celtics +430
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Milwaukee Bucks (28.12%) vs. Boston Celtics (71.88%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: BOS 2 Stars – Fair Moneyline: BOS -256
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: BOS 2 Stars – Expected Margin: BOS +6.8
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER 5 Stars – Projected Total: 227.3
