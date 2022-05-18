New York Rangers-Carolina Hurricanes Game 1 Player Props by SportsGrid 35 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

You likely shouldn’t expect a high-scoring series between Carolina and New York, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t value with players on the board tonight.

The Russian winger was somewhat quiet in Round 1 against the Boston Bruins, recording three goals and one assist in seven games. The Bruins probably don’t get enough credit for how good they can be at killing plays and that was a factor in why you didn’t get more from the 30-goal scorer. The matchup against the Rangers is one that should benefit Andrei Svechnikov with New York not boasting a backend to the same level as the one the Bruins provided. Igor Shesterkin might be a better goalie than Jeremy Swayman, but he proved that he’s human in Round 1, which makes this number tonight at +198 look really solid.

The Rangers managed to add Andrew Copp and Tyler Motte at the trade deadline which gave them more scoring depth, but they still boast a relatively top-heavy offense. Chris Kreider is a big part of that and scored 50-goals for the first time in his career this season, which he topped off with five goals in seven games against Pittsburgh in Round 1. The Hurricanes are very astute defensively and that could be a problem for the Rangers in this series, even with questions in goal on whether or not Antti Raanta can continue holding a playoff workload. Speed will always be a big separator in the NHL and Kreider is one the league’s fastest and if you combine that with his touch around the net, there’s no reason he can’t get on the board tonight in this matchup.

The Rangers may not score a lot of goals against Carolina, but Adam Fox should be an integral part of what the Rangers do on offense this series, particularly in transition and on the powerplay. The Hurricanes were a middle-of-the-pack team with their penalty kill in Round 1 and that could be an area where the Rangers can exploit them. New York’s powerplay clicked at a 31.6% rate in Round 1 against Pittsburgh, which put them fourth out of sixteen teams. Fox is a big proponent of that powerplay and quarterbacks it on defense, meaning you can expect him to get on the scoresheet tonight, especially if the Hurricanes are making trips to the penalty box.