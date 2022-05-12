NFL Week 1 Betting Lines Released After Early Schedule Announcement
The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams will kickoff Week 1
Nothing better for bettors in the NFL offseason than the full schedule release.
The NFL announced the Week 1 matchups ahead of the full schedule release Thursday. Opening week offers many exciting matchups and a return for a superstar quarterback. Here are the full betting lines DraftKings Sportsbook has opened for every Week 1 game.
Thursday, Sep. 8, 8:25 p.m. ET
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams (-1), 52
Sunday, Sep. 11, 1:00 p.m.
Baltimore Ravens (-4) at New York Jets, 45.5
Indianapolis Colts (7.5) at Houston Texans, 44.5
New Orleans Saints (-3.5) at Atlanta Falcons, 42
San Francisco 49ers (-6.5) at Chicago Bears, 42.5
Philadelphia Eagles (-4) at Detroit Lions, 46.5
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (-6), 45
Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders (-4), 44.5
Cleveland Browns (-3.5) at Carolina Panthers, 42.5
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (-3), 45
Sunday, Sep. 11, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City Chiefs (-3) at Arizona Cardinals, 53
New York Giants at Tennessee Titans (-7), 44
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (-4), 52
Green Bay Packers (-1.5) at Minnesota Vikings, 49
Sunday, Sep. 11, 8:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5) at Dallas Cowboys, 51
Monday, Sep. 12, 8:20 p.m.
Denver Broncos (-4) at Seattle Seahawks, 41
Week 1 offers many exciting matchups from start to finish, and there’s plenty of time to get into the betting action as lines are sure to move when Sep. 8 rolls around.