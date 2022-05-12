NFL Week 1 Betting Lines Released After Early Schedule Announcement The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams will kickoff Week 1 by Jason Ounpraseuth 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Nothing better for bettors in the NFL offseason than the full schedule release.

The NFL announced the Week 1 matchups ahead of the full schedule release Thursday. Opening week offers many exciting matchups and a return for a superstar quarterback. Here are the full betting lines DraftKings Sportsbook has opened for every Week 1 game.

Thursday, Sep. 8, 8:25 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams (-1), 52

Sunday, Sep. 11, 1:00 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens (-4) at New York Jets, 45.5

Indianapolis Colts (7.5) at Houston Texans, 44.5

New Orleans Saints (-3.5) at Atlanta Falcons, 42

San Francisco 49ers (-6.5) at Chicago Bears, 42.5

Philadelphia Eagles (-4) at Detroit Lions, 46.5

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (-6), 45

Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders (-4), 44.5

Cleveland Browns (-3.5) at Carolina Panthers, 42.5

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (-3), 45

Sunday, Sep. 11, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs (-3) at Arizona Cardinals, 53

New York Giants at Tennessee Titans (-7), 44

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (-4), 52

Green Bay Packers (-1.5) at Minnesota Vikings, 49

Sunday, Sep. 11, 8:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5) at Dallas Cowboys, 51

Monday, Sep. 12, 8:20 p.m.

Denver Broncos (-4) at Seattle Seahawks, 41

Week 1 offers many exciting matchups from start to finish, and there’s plenty of time to get into the betting action as lines are sure to move when Sep. 8 rolls around.