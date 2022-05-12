SportsGrid's NBA Prop Model 5-Star Picks: Doncic, Embiid and Butler Lead the Way Tonight

Miami Heat (7-3) | Philadelphia 76ers (6-5) Date: 05/12/2022 | Time: 07:00 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania | Venue: Wells Fargo Center SportsGrid 5-Star Player Prop Model Picks SportsGrid 5-Star Player Prop Model Picks

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers NBA Game Information

Jimmy Butler: 1.5 3 Point FG Made – Under -184 – Edge: 33.8% – Projection: 0.5 3-Point FG Made

Joel Embiid: 0.5 3 Point FG Made – Over -122 – Edge: 22.4% – Projection: 1.4 3-Point FG Made

Victor Oladipo: 11.5 Points – Under -122 – Edge: 22.3% – Projection: 8.7 Pts Victor Oladipo: 13.5 Pts + Ast – Under -108 – Edge: 18.8% – Projection: 11.2 Pts + Ast James Harden: 6.5 Rebounds – Over +118 – Edge: 18.8% – Projection: 7.3 Rebounds Victor Oladipo 14.5 Pts + Reb – Under -113 – Edge: 14.3% – Projection: 12.2 Pts + Reb

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks NBA Game Information

Phoenix Suns (7-4) | Dallas Mavericks (6-5) Date: 05/12/2022 | Time: 09:30 PM ET Location: Dallas, Texas | Venue: American Airlines Center SportsGrid 5-Star Player Prop Model Picks

Reggie Bullock: 5.5 Reb + Ast – Over -102 – Edge: 21.0% – Projection: 7.0 Reb + Ast

Jalen Brunson: 3.5 Assists – Over +124 – Edge: 20.6% – Projection: 4.3 Assists

Maxi Kleber: 5.5 Rebounds – Over -140 – Edge: 18.3% – Projection: 7.4 Rebounds

Reggie Bullock: 4.5 Rebounds – Over +124 – Edge: 17.9% – Projection: 5.2 Rebounds

Luka Doncic: 41.5 Pts + Ast – Under -111 – Edge: 16.1% – Projection: 37.8 Pts + Ast

Dorian Finney-Smith: 6.5 Reb + Ast – Over +100 – Edge: 15.9% – Projection: 7.8 Reb + Ast

Luka Doncic: 33.5 Points – Under -112 – Edge: 15.5% – Projection: 30.1 Points

Jae Crowder: 2.5 Assists – Under -160 – Edge: 15.1% – Projection: 1.6 Assists